10 questions for assisted living/nursing care facilities
From the Lee County Department of Public Safety:
- Does the facility have an approved Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan? If yes, may I see a copy of the approval letter? If no, ask them why, as it is required.
- Do you maintain a minimum 72-hour supply of food, water, medications, etc. for each resident?
- Do you have an emergency generator? If yes, to what does it supply power during a blackout?
- Under what circumstances will my family member be evacuated?
- Can my family member be released to me for the purpose of evacuation?
- Who will notify me of the impending evacuation of my family member?
- Whom should I call to receive current information on my family member?
- What facilities might my family member be evacuated to? Where are they located?
- Who will notify me that my family member is returning to this facility?
- If my family member evacuates with me, who do I contact to determine when the facility is open and operating?