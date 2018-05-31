‘We all lost a brother’: Cape Coral fire engineer dies of brain aneurysm

Cape Coral Fire Engineer and driver Michael Camelo Jr. died Thursday afternoon, according to the Cape Coral Fire Department.

Camelo suffered from a brain aneurysm Wednesday morning, police said. He leaves behind two young children.

“We are greatly saddened by his untimely death. This is not only a great loss to the Cape Coral Fire Department and his family, but to the entire Southwest Florida community. We all lost a Brother today,” Cape Coral Fire Chief Ryan W. Lamb said.

Those looking to help can visit any Fifth Third Bank branch and make a deposit “to the benefit of Anna and Michael Camelo.”

For more information on donations, click here.

Writer: Katherine Viloria