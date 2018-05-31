Cape Coral
‘We all lost a brother’: Cape Coral fire engineer dies of brain aneurysm
Cape Coral Fire Engineer and driver Michael Camelo Jr. died Thursday afternoon, according to the Cape Coral Fire Department.
Camelo suffered from a brain aneurysm Wednesday morning, police said. He leaves behind two young children.
“We are greatly saddened by his untimely death. This is not only a great loss to the Cape Coral Fire Department and his family, but to the entire Southwest Florida community. We all lost a Brother today,” Cape Coral Fire Chief Ryan W. Lamb said.
Those looking to help can visit any Fifth Third Bank branch and make a deposit “to the benefit of Anna and Michael Camelo.”
For more information on donations, click here.