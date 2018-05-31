Subtropical Storm Alberto leaves erosion on Collier beaches

Subtropical Storm Alberto caused erosion on a few shorelines in Collier County and beachgoers have noticed the difference.

The county is waiting to see if nature will help restore the shoreline before they step in. In 2016, $2.5 million worth of work and sand went into the beaches — it was supposed to last until 2019.

Some residents are also concerned for nesting sea turtles. Five turtle nests were washed away and over 25 were covered in water after the first named storm of 2018 passed near Southwest Florida.

“We lost a few turtle nests along the way, which is unfortunate, but that’s mother nature,” said Roger Jacobsen, City of Naples Harbor Master.

If the county begins to replace the sand, it could hurt more of the turtles.

“Once we start bringing sand in, we’ll start burying some of those nests, which we don’t want to do,” Jacobsen said.

The county said they would consider beach emergency nourishment to replace the sand, but it’s unclear if that will happen.

The Atlantic 2018 Hurricane Season kicks off Friday. View an hourly forecast here.

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

Writer: WINK News