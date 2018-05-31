SR 29 shut down at Seminole Crossing Trail due to two-vehicle accident

A head-on collision between two vehicles has shut down SR 29 at Seminole Crossing Trail in Immokalee.

There were injuries reported and entrapment in at least one of the vehicles, according to Immokalee Fire Control District. As of 12:20 p.m., three patients met trauma criteria.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Our crews are on-scene of a severe two vehicle head-on accident with injuries & entrapment on SR-29 at Seminole Crossing Trl. 3 patients are trauma alert criteria at this time. Expect heavy delays. @NCFRPio is assisting. — Immokalee Fire (@ImmFire_PIO) May 31, 2018

Drivers should expect delays and avoid the route if possible, according to the Collier County Sheriff.

