Immokalee

SR 29 shut down at Seminole Crossing Trail due to two-vehicle accident

Published: May 31, 2018 12:29 PM EDT

A head-on collision between two vehicles has shut down SR 29 at Seminole Crossing Trail in Immokalee.

There were injuries reported and entrapment in at least one of the vehicles, according to Immokalee Fire Control District. As of 12:20 p.m., three patients met trauma criteria.

Drivers should expect delays and avoid the route if possible, according to the Collier County Sheriff.

Count on WINK News to bring you more information as it becomes available.

SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media