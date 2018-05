Scattered rain and storms for Thursday

There will be a high of 89 degrees with scattered rain and storms for Thursday, WINK News Meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

7 AM UPDATE: Muuuuch better (and drier)! Had a few showers this morning, but overall pretty limited. Mix of sun & clouds. Humid! Scattered rain & storms later today! #swfl pic.twitter.com/AinIlluo8t — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) May 31, 2018

View an hourly forecast here.