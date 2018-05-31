Saudi Arabian firefighters learn with Collier fire departments, train to save lives

Firefighters from Saudi Arabia are in Collier County to lean techniques and train to save lives using new equipment on the market.

One of the tools that are being used in the training is used to cut through cars, but the most important thing is that they’re battery operated and portable. This means it’s easier for firefighters to handle – a benefit to whoever is stuck in the car.

It’s life saving technology that’s benefiting collier county, and soon, people across the world.

Rusty Godette, captain of training with Greater Naples Fire Rescue said, “The advantage of having battery operated stuff is its in this case, stronger, more powerful than stuff thats attached to hoses, also the portability is priceless.”

Firefighters from multiple departments across Collier County, and the fellows from Saudi Arabia practiced how to use it Thursday.

“I like this because it’s new technology and we can carry it without any limits, because it’s not connected to a wire. The ones we have in our country are connected to a wire,” said Mutiq Alsubaie, a program fellow.

The “fellows” are a group of Saudi Arabian firefighters working for the oil company Saudi Aramco. They’re currently embedded with the Greater Naples Fire Department, picking up on American techniques and technologies, learning from the best.

John Morris of International Association of Fire Chief’s said, “Their facilities are very safe and regulated, so they don’t necessarily have the experience.”

The training they learned Thursday along with other local firefighters is at no cost to taxpayers. Instead it’s a way to share ideas, and make everyone better.

Morris added, “I had to think about it myself. The takeaway is when they leave here, you see connections with community and other firefighters, it’s invaluable. They’re hugging, there’s emotion. At the end of the day, they’re firefighters just like we are.”

Once the saudi firefighters are fully trained and up to speed they’ll join the rest of the Greater Naples Fire crews on the trucks, and be another temporary addition to the team.

