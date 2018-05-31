Man accused of flashing buttocks, pellet gun at cars on I-75 in Naples

A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning for reckless driving, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Andrew Ramirez, of Tampa, was in a blue BMW traveling northbound on Interstate 75 near mile marker 111, troopers said.

Ramirez is accused of throwing objects and exposing his buttocks at other vehicles, troopers said. Ramirez was also reportedly seen pointing a gun at other vehicles — which later turned out to be a loaded pellet gun.

Ramirez faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, careless display of a firearm and disorderly conduct.

Two other people were in the vehicle, but are not facing charges.

Reporter: Kelsey Kushner

Writer: Katherine Viloria