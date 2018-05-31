Man accused of exposing himself to girl at Fort Myers Walmart

A man was accused of exposing himself to a young girl at Walmart on Colonial Boulevard, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.

The man, who remains unidentified, is approximately 5’9″ to 5’10” and was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, khakis and a baseball cap, police said.

Surveillance photos appear to show the man as he was fleeing from the scene, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call detective James Langton at 239-321-8012 or leave an anonymous top on the police website.

Writer: Katherine Viloria