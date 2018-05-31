Get ready for hurricane season during the Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday
The 2018 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday begins on Friday, June 1, 2018, and ends on Thursday, June 7, 2018. During this sales tax holiday period, qualifying items related to disaster preparedness are exempt from sales tax.
The sales tax holiday does not apply to:
- the rental or repair of any of the qualifying items.
- sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport
Qualifying Items
Selling for $10 or less:
- Reusable ice (reusable ice packs)
Selling for $20 or less:
Any portable self-powered light source (powered by battery, solar, hand-crank, or gas): Candles, Flashlights, Lanterns
Selling for $25 or less:
Any gas or diesel fuel container, including LP gas and kerosene containers.
Selling for $30 or less:
Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only (excluding automobile and
boat batteries): AAA-cell, AA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt, 9-volt
Coolers and ice chests (food-storage; nonelectrical)
Selling for $50 or less:
- Bungee cords
- Ground anchor systems
- Radios (powered by battery, solar, or hand crank)
- Two-way
- Weather band
- Ratchet straps
- Tarpaulins (tarps)
- Tie-down kits
- Visqueen, plastic sheeting, plastic drop, cloths, and other flexible waterproof sheeting
Selling for $750 or less:
Portable generators used to provide light or communications, or to preserve food in the event of a power outage.
Note: Eligible light sources and radios qualify for the exemption even if electrical cords are also included.
