Fort Myers woman arrested for fatal hit-and-run crash

A 26-year-old woman was arrested for a fatal hit-and-run crash, the Florida Highway Patrol said on Thursday.

Angel Martinez, of Fort Myers, was accused of leaving the scene of a crash on May 8 on San Carlos Boulevard and Broadway Avenue, troopers said.

Alfred Lebeau, 70, was walking along the outside lane of northbound San Carlos Boulevard when he was reportedly struck by a 2003 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Martinez, troopers said.

Martinez faces felony charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving death and driving with a suspended license.

Writer: Katherine Viloria