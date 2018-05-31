Everblades drop game 3 at home in overtime

The Colorado Eagles now lead the Kelly Cup Finals 2-1.

The Eagles won 5-4 against the Everblades in overtime on Wednesday and WINK News reporter Andrew Keesee was live with the highlights. Watch the full segment above.

Game 4 is scheduled for Friday night at 7:30 pm. at Germain Arena. Game 4 will be the first time all post-season where the Everblades enter a home game trailing in a series.

The Everblades leading scorer Michael Kirkpatrick is out with an upper body injury, and he is day-to-day.

Reporter: Andrew Keesee

