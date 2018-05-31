Deputies investigate possible armed robbery at Lehigh 7-Eleven

Deputies are conducting an investigation at a 7-Eleven at 4325 Lee Boulevard in Lehigh Acres Thursday morning.

Deputies have the gas station blocked off and are using K9 units to search for the robbery suspect, who was armed, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

A heavy police presence surrounded the gas station while a helicopter circled overhead for several minutes after the call, which happened around 3 a.m. Thursday.

No further information is immediately available.

Writer: Emily Luft