‘Come see us’: Everglades City restaurant rebuilds, welcomes visitors after Irma

Teala Stokes is part of six generations that have survived storms in Southwest Florida.

Stokes and her coworkers at the Island Cafe on Collier Avenue got back to work as soon as the storm surge drained after Hurricane Irma.

“I’ll tell you, it was devastating. I wish it would never, ever come, but a hurricane is not something I was raised to be afraid of. I’ll tell you that,” Stokes said.

Stokes said it was the business owner that kept everyone positive and strong-minded.

“It was incredible that we had a boss who cared more about us than herself,” Stokes said.

The restaurant was closed for about six weeks while repairs were made.

“We worked really hard in that time to get it back better than before,” Stokes said.

After refusing to give up after the storm, Stokes said the business is not going to let this hurricane season scare them.

“Come see us, especially in the summer time. That’s when we need it most,” Stokes said.

Reporter: Channing Frampton

Writer: Katherine Viloria