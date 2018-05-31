Subtropical Storm Alberto
Colorado State University lowers hurricane season prediction to ‘near average’

Published: May 31, 2018 11:51 AM EDT

Colorado State University (CSU) hurricane researchers have decreased their forecast for the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season to have approximately average activity.

While they still do not anticipate a significant El Niño during the hurricane season, most of the North Atlantic has continued to anomalously cool over the past two months, CSU said.

The revised prediction lowers named storms from 14 to 13; hurricanes from 7 to 6; and major hurricanes from 3 to 2.

The eastern and central tropical Atlantic is cooler than normal at present.

CSU anticipates a near-average probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the United States coastline and in the Caribbean.

As is the case with all hurricane seasons, coastal residents are reminded that it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season for them.

Floridian’s should prepare the same for every season, regardless of how much activity is predicted.

