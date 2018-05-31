Charlotte and Sarasota counties to work together during hurricane season

Charlotte and Sarasota counties are working together to keep residents safe during hurricane season.

Friday kicks off the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season, just eight months after Irma caused destruction in parts of Southwest Florida.

Sarasota County Emergency Management has made important changes to its evacuation process. The school district will open all schools as evacuation centers and will allow pets.

“It makes you more comfortable leaving your home knowing that you can take your pets,” El Jobean resident Nancy Rossi said.

All evacuation centers will be managed by trained school staff instead of by members of the Red Cross.

“It was a big need last time. They didn’t have enough people running the shelters. I know that was almost a crisis for them,” Rotonda West resident Pat Brady.

Officials in Charlotte and Sarasota counties are working on allowing Charlotte school staff to help man centers in North Port.

