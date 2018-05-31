FORT MYERS

Allegiant pilot has seizure on plane bound for Punta Gorda, diverted to Gainesville

Published: May 31, 2018 10:32 AM EDT
Updated: May 31, 2018 12:01 PM EDT

An Allegiant flight was forced to make a diversion and land in Gainesville after the pilot suffered a seizure.

Allegiant flight #1304 from Cincinnati to Punta Gorda was scheduled to land at 9:09 a.m. Thursday and now shows an arrival time of 1:50 p.m. according to flypgd.com.

Gainesville Fire Rescue said the Airbus A320 landed safely and the pilot is being treated.

