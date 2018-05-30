Teen arrested for SWFL car thefts, mother accused of interfering with investigation

A 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection with unlocked car thefts in several residential areas, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The south Fort Myers teen faces charges of burglary, grand theft and grand theft of a firearm.

Deputies responded to reports of multiple vehicle burglaries in the late hours of Sunday into Monday morning, and the investigation revealed most of the vehicles were left unlocked. Several firearms, including two pistols and an AR-15, were stolen from a vehicle from one of the vehicles, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies later searched the teen’s home, but his mother allegedly tried to prevent deputies from doing the search.

His mother is accused of interfering with the investigation and was also arrested. She’s facing a charge of resisting an officer without violence.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The mother has not been named due to the ability to then identify the minor accused the above mentioned crimes.