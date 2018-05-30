‘Stop the Violence’ event kicks off summer vacation for Dunbar kids

An event aimed at keeping students safe during summer vacation kicked off Wednesday afternoon in Dunbar.

Organizers of the 12th Annual Stop the Violence event hope it will bridge the gap between the community and police.

“This will be one of those days that you are close and have that one-on-one with the police department that you’re not afraid to talk to them,” said Taunya Cola, Dunbar Neighborhood Watch.

Last year, July was ranked as the second highest month fro crimes in Fort Myers. The goal of the event is to keep children out of trouble during the summer and keep the community united.

“We can get all these kids from different communities from Harlem Lakes, Renaissance, all the places that are feuding to come together in one hub,” Cola said.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Writer: Katherine Viloria