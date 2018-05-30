Rain slows SR 82 construction project in Lehigh Acres

Heavy rain this week has hindered the timeline of a construction project on State Road 82.

The rain in May took a couple of days from the project that will eventually widen State Road 82 at the Gunnery Road and Daniels Parkway intersection, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

“The rain was just so bad that they couldn’t get work done they needed to do,” said FDOT Communications Manager Zach Burch.

Burch added the rainy conditions could pose a risk for drivers traveling through the work zone.

“It’s something that we take seriously because it’s a safety issue for the workers and the drivers,” Burch said.

Burch emphasized the difference and difficulty of driving on slick roads.

“Driving on wet roads is not the same as driving on dry roads – you don’t want to have an accident that causes an injury or fatality,” Burch said.

Some Southwest Florida parents expressed concerns for their children’s safety as they get on the bus near the construction zone.

Burch urges drivers to “give yourself extra time, slow down, and pay attention especially when you’re in a work zone.”

The Florida Highway Patrol reminds drivers to not drive in the rain with the hazard lights flashing.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Rachel Ravina