Naples man faces child porn charges

A 21-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for the transmission of child pornography, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials were tipped off about Richard Farias’ internet activity on three separate occasions. Two tips were sent to CCSO about a suspect engaging in child exploitation on Omegle. A third tip was reported to the FBI about a suspect on a website called Chaturbate engaging in internet exploitation of children.

Farias used chat rooms to talk about his fantasies with kids, which included him wanting to kidnap a child and “slice their necks,” the arrest report said.

According to the arrest report, he would use a special software to display pre-pubescent children performing sex acts while he was talking to someone on Omegle.

Farias also wanted to perform sex acts with children under the age of ten, police said.

All of his internet activity was traced back to Farias’ house on the 4000 block of Acadia Lane, right next to Avalon Elementary School and a park.

Farias was arrested for two counts of transmission of child pornography.

His bond has not been set.

Reporter: Kim Powell

Writer: Emily Ford