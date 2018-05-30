Muddy car pulled from canal in Cape Coral

An unoccupied vehicle was pulled out from the bottom of a canal Wednesday morning on Southeast 20th Avenue.

The sedan was covered in mud and the windows were shattered. Witnesses said whoever was driving the car knocked over a sign before driving straight into the canal.

No one was inside the car when it was pulled from the water. The Cape Coral Police Department said no one was hurt and there are no charges pending at this time.

“It’s scary. The first thing we thought was maybe there somebody inside,” Cape Coral resident Pablo Zuniga said.

The circumstances leading up to the crash and the identity of the driver remain unclear at this time.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

Writer: Katherine Viloria