Exclusive: 911 calls reveal authorities knew Lois Riess was in FMB before Hutchinson’s murder

Brand new details are emerging in the search leading up to the arrest of homicide suspect Lois Riess.

Riess is accused of killing her husband in Minnesota, then travelling to Fort Myers Beach and killing a woman.

Through 911 call logs WINK News can confirm law enforcement here in Lee County was in contact with investigators in Minnesota and knew Riess was in Fort Myers Beach Before Hutchinson was killed. Investigators said they suspected Riess was carrying a weapon.

Hutchinson’s body was found in a condo in Fort Myers Beach on April 9, one week after law enforcement was tipped to Riess’ whereabouts.

Tess Koster, a snowbird from Riess’ hometown, said she’d seen Minnesota news reports that Riess was wanted in connection to her husband’s death. She says she called 911 on April 2, when she saw Riess on the beach.

Documents show Koster called the sheriff’s office claiming she saw Riess pull up to her Fort Myers Beach home. She told them she knew Riess’ husband was dead, and a sheriff’s office in Minnesota was looking for her.

Koster’s daughter also called 911, after hearing from her panicked parents in Florida.

However, dispatch notes in Lee County show there was only a theft warrant for Riess at the time.

According to Koster, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office told her they could not extradite on a theft warrant, and that was all the sheriff’s office could see at the time. They added the US Marshal only considered her a person of interest in her husband’s death at that point.

A week later, Riess became a suspect in the murder of Hutchinson.

On the 911 call, the dispatcher wanted to know why Riess would have shown up at Koster’s house.

Koster said she has five rentals in Fort Myers Beach and thinks it was to rent.

WINK asked the sheriff’s office what they did or did not do after finding out Riess was in Fort Myers Beach prior to Hutchinson’s death, but they won’t answer questions because the case is open.

WINK has also contacted the sheriff’s office in Minnesota that had the warrant out for Riess when the 911 calls were made, but have not heard back.

TIMELINE OF EVENTS

Riess withdrew $11,000 after allegedly killing her husband in Minnesota.

Traveled from Dodge County to Dubuque, Iowa (Diamond Jo Casino)

Actions unaccounted for between her journey from Iowa to Fort Myers Beach.

April 2: Tess Koster calls 911 to report seeing Lois Riess in Fort myers Beach.

April 5: Seen at Smokin’ Oyster Brewery with Pamela Hutchinson

April 5-6: Pamela Hutchinson was killed in her Fort Myers Beach condo.

April 6: Riess walked inside a Wells Fargo Bank on Fort Myers Beach and withdrew $5,000 from Hutchinson’s account face to face with a teller, providing Hutchinson’s ID and credit card.

April 6-7: Riess checked into a Hilton in Ocala using Pamela’s ID, credit card, and signed her name. Stayed one night, left the next day.

April 7: Went to a bank in Ocala, withdrew $500 from Hutchinson’s account.

April 8: Hutchinson’s car spotted in Louisiana. Riess tried to get cash out at gas station – attempted to make a purchase and get $200, but transaction was declined.

April 8: Hutchinson’s car spotted driving through Refugio, Texas.

April 9: Lee County sheriff’s deputies called to a suspicious vehicle. Reiss’ Escalade found abandoned at Bowditch Point Park on Fort Myers Beach. Car registration records linked it to a match to someone wanted in Minnesota.

HOURS later: LCSO called to Marina Village for death investigation, found Pamela’s body.

April 19: Riess was captured by authorities on South Padre Island, Texas.

April 21: Riess has first court appearance in Texas.

April 22-27: Riess is transported from Texas to Florida

April 28: Lois Riess is booked into the Lee County Jail

