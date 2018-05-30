Downpour impacts FMB homeowners, construction project

For Kelly Warren, of Fort Myers Beach, the rain and flooding has made her backyard looks somewhat different.

Warren said the newly formed pond has brought loud frogs to her backyard.

“Its normally dry, its like a pool size, full of frogs,” Warren said. “They’re very loud at night.”

Warren said the water has been there since Thursday, but the rising water level is making it difficult to leave her house.

“I took a picture and video and sent it to my boss, and I was like there’s no way I can get out because my cars like four inches off the ground,” she said.

The rain also stopped the work on the Estero Boulevard construction project.

“(It’s) a whole lot of water, its been like this for probably four or five days,” Warren said.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

Writer: Rachel Ravina