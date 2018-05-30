Daughter of man killed in work-related incident says he ‘had the biggest heart’

The daughter of a man tragically killed in a workplace accident remembers her father as a positive and happy individual.

A concrete wall collapsed on 47-year-old John Pullen early Tuesday afternoon while he was performing demolition work on a vacant unit at a strip mall.

Blair Pullen, the victim’s daughter, said his life was taken too soon.

“He called me yesterday morning,” Blair Pullen said. “He said, ‘I love you, I’ll see you later tonight.'”

John Pullen was a jack of all trades, according to Blair Pullen. He worked as a contractor and as a personal trainer.

“It kind of hits me at certain moments, so sometimes I get really happy about all the memories and sometimes I just break down and cry,” Blair Pullen said. “He did a lot of big things and he just had the biggest heart.”

John Pullen’s family friend, Curtis Rine, was saddened by the news.

“I wish he had more time on this earth to enjoy time with his family and continue to workout like he loved to do,” Rine said.

Rine first met John Pullen eight years ago and was happy he had the chance to reconnect just a few weeks ago.

“My wife, son and I were traveling out to my parent’s house in Alva and we stopped at a gas station and he was there with Blair,” Rine said. “We shared stories for probably about 10 to 15 minutes and just stood in the pouring rain laughing and having a good time.”

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death at this time.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Katherine Viloria