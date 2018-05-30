Community solicits funds for Golden Gate Senior Center

The community launched a campaign to raise $8,000 to purchase new]furniture for Golden Gate Senior Center.

Tatiana Fortune, the center director, stressed the need for the chairs to create a hospitable environment.

“If we’re saying were welcoming, but we don’t have literal chairs for people to sit on that defeats, the purpose and message,” Fortune said.

WINK News reporter Olivia Mancino checked in on the center’s progress. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Olivia Mancino

Writer: Rachel Ravina