Cape Coral man arrested for drug trafficking, possession

A 36-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a drug trafficking investigation, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Johney Hall, of Cape Coral, is facing charges of driving with a suspended license, trafficking in heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamines, possession of marijuana, and possession of THC oil, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hall is accused of trafficking drugs out of his home on the 1500 block of Southeast 42nd Terrace, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies and members of the Cape Coral Police Department executed a search warrant after a traffic stop where Hall was driving with a suspended licence and in possession of heroin and cocaine.

Additional amounts of the following substances were found inside Hall’s home: 11.5 grams of heroin, 18.27 grams of cocaine, 2.05 grams of methamphetamines, and 4.33 grams of THC oil, according to the sheriff’s office.

Writer: Rachel Ravina