Armed suspect robs BB&T bank in Punta Gorda, police say

A BB&T bank was robbed Wednesday afternoon on U.S. 41, according to the Punta Gorda Police Department.

Police received the call of the robbery around 2:55 p.m. at the bank on U.S. 41 and Airport Road. The suspect was armed, but fled on foot.

No injuries were reported, according to police. It’s unclear if the suspect left with cash.

The suspect is described as a man in his 50s wearing a blue and white striped shirt, wire rimmed glasses, a ball cap and flip flops, police said.

Police are on scene conducting interviews.

Writer: Rachel Ravina