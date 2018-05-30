Suspects sought in briefcase theft at North Fort Myers gas station

Two men are accused of stealing a briefcase containing items worth nearly $3,500 from a Sunoco on State Road 31, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said Wednesday.

The victim pulled up on May 20 to the gas station on 19451 State Route 31 and left his briefcase after becoming distracted while filling up his car with gas, according to Crime Stoppers.

Surveillance video showed at least two men parked nearby in a white Ford F150 pick up truck pull up and grab the suitcase once the victim pulled away.

The suitcase contained an Apple laptop computer, ear pods, credit cards and $500 in cash, according to Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) to submit an anonymous tip and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips can also be made online or through the P3tips mobile app.

1 of 2

Writer: Rachel Ravina