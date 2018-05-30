16-year-old accused of string of stolen vehicles in Lee County

A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with an investigation surrounding several stolen vehicles, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

The teen is facing charges of multiple counts of grand theft of a vehicle and burglary of a conveyance, according to the sheriff’s office. He was booked into the Juvenile Assessment Center.

Deputies and members of the Fort Myers Police Department conducted the investigation involving multiple stolen vehicles. The vehicles were found and recovered Tuesday at a Fort Myers apartment complex.

Detectives found a Cadillac CTS reported stolen on the 1600 block of Shakespeare Avenue, and encountered a Kia Sportage reported stolen out of Lee County. The teen was seen driving the car, and when found, he attempted to flee, but was apprehended by police.

The investigation revealed the teen is also accused of stealing a Ford Focus, a Toyota Tacoma, a Lincoln Towncar, and a Toyota RAV4, according to the sheriff’s office. Police also were notified of a recovered Hyundai Tuscan and Honda Civic that were previously reported stolen.

The teen was also seen driving a vehicle reported stolen in Cape Coral, according to the sheriff’s office. Cape Coral police are investigating and he could face additional charges.

It’s unclear when the alleged vehicles were stolen.