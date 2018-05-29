FORT MYERS

Zombicon shooting suspect returns to court Tuesday

Published: May 29, 2018 5:54 AM EDT
Updated: May 29, 2018 7:00 AM EDT

A doctor will decide if Jose Bonilla, suspected Zombicon shooter, is fit to stand trial Tuesday in a competency hearing.

Two doctors have already evaluated Jose Bonilla and they were split in their decision.

A third doctor is looking over his educational records and speaking with his family and will use that information to make a final decision Tuesday at noon.

Jose Raul Bonilla, 23, of Immokalee, was arrested in connection with the deadly 2015 Zombicon shooting. Bonilla faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Reporter:Andrea Henderson
Writer:Emily Luft
