Zombicon shooting suspect returns to court Tuesday

A doctor will decide if Jose Bonilla, suspected Zombicon shooter, is fit to stand trial Tuesday in a competency hearing.

Two doctors have already evaluated Jose Bonilla and they were split in their decision.

A third doctor is looking over his educational records and speaking with his family and will use that information to make a final decision Tuesday at noon.

Jose Raul Bonilla, 23, of Immokalee, was arrested in connection with the deadly 2015 Zombicon shooting. Bonilla faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

Writer: Emily Luft