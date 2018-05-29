Teen injured in Lehigh hit-and-run Tuesday morning

Troopers are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit a 16-year-old in Lehigh Acres early Tuesday morning.

A car was traveling eastbound on Leonard Boulevard towards Haviland Avenue when the driver struck the boy who was crossing the intersection towards the south corner, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The car struck the boy who sustained minor injuries and was taken to Golisano Children’s Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene of the crash and was last seen traveling east on Leonard Blvd. The vehicle was described as a possible black sedan, according to FHP.

Troopers ask that anyone with information contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crime Stoppers.

Tips can also be submitted to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-780-TIPS (8477), online or via the P3Tips mobile app. Callers will remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

Writer: Emily Luft