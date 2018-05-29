Promising life cut short by killer

A mother is still searching for justice nearly five years after her son’s life was cut short. Kyle Brytas was a high school track star and received a full scholarship to Florida Atlantic University. However, a bump in the road led him down the path that would end in his murder. Trish Routte from Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers says there’s still hope for an arrest. If you know anything that could help investigators call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.