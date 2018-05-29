Program aims to feed students during summer break

The Department of Agriculture will soon begin a special program which provides free meals and snacks to students during summer break.

The Summer BreakSpot program helps more than one million students in Florida who rely on free and reduced-price meals during to the school year to also have food during the summer.

Summer BreakSpot provided 15 million meals at more than 4,600 schools, churches and community centers from June thorugh August last year, according to Department of Agriculture Spokesperson Kinley Tuten.

“Nutrition is one of the most important building blocks for academic success,” Tuten said. “This program helps give kids access to the resources they need to stay healthy and ready to learn and it sets them up for the next school year.”

*Information from the News Service of Florida was used in this report.

Author: News Service of Florida