Naples woman accused of crashing into dog, stealing cash from dog owner

A 50-year-old woman is accused of crashing into a dog and then stealing cash from the dog owner’s purse, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Deborah Ann Lazarou, of Naples, was reportedly speeding through a parking lot on May 14 near Sierra Club Circle when she struck Nelsy Avila’s dog, deputies said.

“He [the dog] just went right behind the car and he got hit,” Avila said. “The lady stop I was thankful for that and she took me to the animal hospital.”

Lazarou offered to take Avila and her dog to a nearby animal hospital where the pet would need multiple surgeries.

“She was touching me, hugging me like a cheerleader being positive, telling me it was going to be OK,” Avila said.

When Avila wasn’t paying attention, Lazarou reportedly took $5,000 out of the victim’s purse, deputies said.

Avila didn’t notice she was missing money until the next day.

“I’m in shock. I’m very surprised,” Avila said.

Lazarou was released from jail on bond and faces charges of grand theft.

Reporter: Kelsey Kushner

Writer: Katherine Viloria