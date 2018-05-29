Marco Island group responds to Irma victim’s plea for help

A woman still recovering from Hurricane Irma is finally receiving help after her Facebook post reached a member of the Marco Island Patriots.

Krista Schluderman was rushing to install a blue tarp on the roof of her Naples Estates home before Subtropical Storm Alberto approached the state.

“I just needed someone to help me get the tarp on the roof. With the big rains coming, the water was coming inside,” Schluderman said.

Yvette Benarroach, a member of the Marco Island Patriots, came across Schluderman’s cry for help on social media and immediately dispatched some patriots to help.

“We knew it was an emergency, so we sent our volunteers out and I kept in touch with her all weekend to make sure everything was fine,” Benarroach said.

The volunteer-based group first began as a group of concerned neighbors who helped raise funding and supplies to assist the community after Irma.

Schluderman said she’s so grateful for Benarroach and the group’s volunteerism.

“There’s nothing more rewarding than helping someone and making a difference in their life,” Benarroach said.

The group plans to continue to help Schluderman raise the funds she needs to repair her damaged roof.

Reporter: Olivia Mancino

Writer: Katherine Viloria