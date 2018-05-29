Man dies in Bonita Springs workplace accident involving concrete wall

A man died Tuesday afternoon in a workplace incident involving a concrete wall, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident took place at 3300 Bonita Beach Road Southwest, deputies said. The victim was taken to North Collier Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is responding to the scene, deputies said. The victim’s name is unclear at this time pending next of kin notification.

