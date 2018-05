Lois Riess arraignment hearing to be rescheduled

Lois Riess was scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment hearing Tuesday, but the hearing is being rescheduled.

Riess, who allegedly murdered a woman on Fort Myers Beach in early April, entered a written ‘not guilty’ plea.

Lois Riess is also accused of murdering her husband in Minnesota before traveling to SWFL.

MORE: Accused killer Lois Riess enters ‘not guilty’ plea

Writer: Emily Luft