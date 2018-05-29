Sabrina Katz/WINK
Portion of MLK Jr. Blvd. reopens following crashing involving flipped semi

Published: May 29, 2018 12:26 PM EDT
Updated: May 29, 2018 2:15 PM EDT

All lanes of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (SR 82) at Ortiz Avenue in Fort Myers reopened after a flipped tractor trailer Tuesday.

Fort Myers Police and emergency crews responded to the accident around 12:20 p.m. and diverted traffic to alternate streets. The road was shut down for several hours.

FMPD advised motorists to avoid the area if possible.

It is unclear at this time what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

