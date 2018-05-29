FHP investigates deadly weekend crash on Palm Beach Blvd.

Rachel Grzenda said she was going to visit 21-year-old Taylor Hicks the night she was killed in a crash on Palm Beach Boulevard.

“I looked at the clock and I realized she wasn’t here,” Grzenda said. “I thought it was strange.”

Hicks was driving a Ford Fiesta when she was killed in the crash Sunday evening at the intersection of Palm Beach and Joel boulevards.

Lt. Greg Bueno, of the Florida Highway Patrol, said there are multiple factors to consider —such as medical records, speed, blood alcohol level, and witness statements— before filing charges.

The driver of the Chevrolet had alcohol in his system, according to state troopers, but are awaiting his medical records to find out his blood alcohol level as he was taken to the hospital before troopers could conduct a test.

“If the driver of the Chevy Tahoe, was not speeding, not doing anything, breaking any other law other than being involved in a crash because a vehicle tuned left in front of him, however that vehicle diver was impaired that driver would face the same misdemeanor type of charge,” Bueno said.

State troopers said the driver of the Chevrolet was driving without a license. He will face charges for that, but investigators said filing charges right now would be premature.

MORE: LaBelle woman dies in Sunday crash on Palm Beach Blvd.

Reporter: Nicole Valdes

Writer: Rachel Ravina