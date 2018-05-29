Charlotte County app allows residents to request mosquito relief

Charlotte County residents can now get mosquito relief with the click of a button.

Recent heavy rain and storms have aggravated mosquito activity in parts of Port Charlotte and in the western part of the county, according to Charlotte County Mosquito Control.

Residents can request for mosquito control to come out and spray near their properties by downloading the Charlotte County, FL app.

App users can submit their request, scroll down to “Mosquito and Aquatic Weed Control” and input their location.

Crews will be dispatched to the requested area within 48 hours for some testing before they can spray.

Mosquito control has already seen an increase in complaints. Residents are advised to do their part to protect against the pests by draining and dumping any buckets or planters that collect water, creating a potential breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Reporter: Kristi Gross

