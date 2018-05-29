Cape wildlife organization to conduct census on burrowing owls

Subtropical Storm Alberto brought a lot of water to Southwest Florida, putting some of our wildlife at risk.

The Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife is responding to the deluge of rain by conducting a burrowing owl census.

Volunteers working on the community-driven project will survey assigned plots of land in Cape Coral for owls and their burrows.

“We’ve had our share of rain, so that’s a real threat because a lot of our burrows are flooded and it’s the height of baby season,” said Pascha Donaldson, Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife.

But the rain isn’t the only thing that concerns Donaldson. She worries Hurricane Irma damage and the construction boom will take a toll on the number of burrows.

“It’s just trying to preserve and protect and maintain,” Donaldson said. “Hopefully we can raise the population, so they can drop down to species of special concern and not threatened anymore.”

The organization is looking for at least 100 volunteers to help with the census at 7:30 a.m. on June 9 at Rotary Park.

The program posted more information on its Facebook page:

Cape Coral Burrowing Owl Census June 9, 2018This census is a community-driven project that seeks to quantify the… Posted by CCFW Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife on Sunday, May 27, 2018

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

Writer: Katherine Viloria