ABC cancels ‘Roseanne’ following star’s racist tweet

Published: May 29, 2018 2:06 PM EDT
Updated: May 29, 2018 2:08 PM EDT

ABC has canceled its hit reboot of “Roseanne” following her racist tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.

ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey says the comment “is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel the show.”

The “Roseanne” revival this spring was an unexpected major hit for ABC. It was particularly popular among many conservative viewers because Barr’s character expressed support for President Donald Trump.

Barr’s tweet suggested that Jarrett is a product of the Muslim brotherhood and the “Planet of the Apes.”

She later apologized “for making a bad joke.”

