19-year-old man killed in weekend crash that shut down Edison Bridge

A 19-year-old man was killed in a crash Saturday that closed the Edison Bridge for several hours, the Fort Myers Police Department said.

Police said Ryan Davis Schneider, of North Fort Myers, was responsible for the crash due to his “speeding and driving too fast for conditions.”

It’s unclear how the crash happened, but two other motorists sustained what appeared to be non life-threatening injuries in the multiple-vehicle wreck, according to police.

Schneider had moved to Southwest Florida three weeks ago from Pennsylvania, police said.

MORE: Edison Bridge reopened following deadly Saturday crash

Writer: Rachel Ravina