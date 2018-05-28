The new ways scam artists are targeting your wallet

It’s your money, and scammers are stealing it.

From hitting you at the gas pump, to targeting your mailbox, crooks are out in full force. Here are the latest ways they’re targeting your wallet.

TARGETING MAILBOXES

Pat Slaven dropped off a check in her local collection mailbox. A few weeks later, she was shocked to read her bank statement.

Her check was stolen right from the box, bleached and re-written for twice the amount.

TARGETING MOBILE PHONES

The latest scam hitting your phone is called smishing. You receive a fake text saying there’s a problem with your bank account or something similar.

If you respond to the text, the scammers find out that the number is valid and may contact you to get more personal information.

TARGETING ATMS OR GAS PUMPS

A thin card-sized gadget is used by scam artists on ATMs or gas pumps called shimmers. They have chip readers hidden inside.

TARGETING YOUR COMPUTER

A new trend is called text support fraud, where your computer freezes, and a pop-up tells you to immediately call for text support.

You are then connected to a fraudulent technician who might ask for remote access to your device.

Consumer Reports warns you not to click on any suspicious pop-up boxes and never give remote access to your device to anyone you don’t know or trust.

Reporter: Allison Gormly

Writer: Erica Brown