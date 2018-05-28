SWFL foundation gives veterans & their families the chance to unwind

For veterans, returning from serving their country can be a rough transition. But a SWFL foundation is helping to smooth out that process.

Peter Metcalf is a Vietnam veteran.

“I was in Vietnam in 1969 to 70,” Metcalf said. “Being 18 years old, it was sort of a shock.”

Once Metcalf returned home from the war, he took a liking to boating and being out on the open water. However, a medical diagnosis changed his ability to do what he found joy in.

“Got this diagnosis and my whole world turned upside down,” he said.

He’s now living with ALS, but the help from the Freedom Waters Foundation in Naples is giving him the chance to go back to doing what he loves.

“And for someone who loved being on the water before his diagnosis, this trip is a big help,” said Debra Frankel.

Frankel is the founder and executive director of the foundation that invited vets and their families on a trip to relax.

“This gives them an opportunity to feel safe with their sisters or brothers,” Frankel said.

And Joseph Zigler is one of those veterans trying to make the most of the trip.

“It’s great. Freedom Waters does a lot of things to help vets. This is my second time being out with them,” Zigler said.

Metcalf’s wife says she’s thankful for the opportunity to do something good for her husband.

“We live life one day at a time and one foot in front of the other,” she said.

The Freedom Waters Foundation improves the lives of people with special needs in addition to veterans. You can get involved by visiting their website here.

Reporter: Channing Frampton

Writer: Erica Brown