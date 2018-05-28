Rip currents, waves, wind a deadly combination for SWFL beachgoers

For some in SWFL, enjoying Memorial Day on the beach means splashing around in the ocean.

But heavy waves are creating ideal conditions for rip currents to form along the SWFL coastline.

“I’d probably stay out of the water today,” said Anthony Valentino with the Bonita Springs Fire Department.

Valentino says swimming around in the rough conditions is an accident waiting to happen.

“It’ll definitely wear you out. It wouldn’t take very long to wear you out and create a situation,” he said.

Fire officials add that if you do decide to swim in the choppy waves, you should take extra precautions. The waves and wind could be deadly—especially for children.

“If you find yourself getting caught in this, the best thing to do is stay calm, don’t panic, conserve your energy and swim parallel to the shore. Eventually you’ll find your way out of it and just walk back up to shore,” Valentino said.

For most beach visitors, staying on land is probably the best idea.

“I’m worried about every single one of them out there,” said visitor Mike Tedesco.

“I don’t want to be out there, that’s for sure. Just watching these kids that are out here, just going to watch them because their parents do not watch them,” added Pat Tedesco.

Officials say it’s best to stay out of the waters until the waves calm down.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Writer: Erica Brown