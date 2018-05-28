Natural ways to help an overactive bladder

As many as 30 percent of men and 40 percent of women in the United States live with symptoms of an overactive bladder. The often embarrassing condition can cause a sudden urge to urinate.

It can interfere with your work life, your social life, and especially your sleep. But there are some natural ways to lessen the symptoms.

About 33 million Americans have an overactive bladder. A condition that causes a sudden or frequent urge to urinate. And, it can affect every aspect of your life.

The good news is that you may be able to improve your symptoms with just a few simple changes. First, cut out alcohol.

“Alcohol is not only an irritant to the bladder as you know but also a diuretic meaning that it impacts the kidneys to make more urine,” said R. Mark Ellerkmann, MD, FACOG, Director of Urogynecology at Mercy Medical Center.

Other drinks to avoid: caffeinated or carbonated beverages, citrus juices, and cranberry juice.

Also, steer clear of spicy foods, acidic foods like tomatoes, chocolate, and artificial sweeteners. Doctors also recommend keeping track of how much you drink and how often you go.

“A 24 hour voiding diary can be very helpful. Better yet is a 3 day voiding diary that can give us a little more specific information about what is being consumed, especially with respect to bladder irritants. How much is being consumed and how often one is voiding,” Dr. Ellerkmann said.

To avoid having to urinate during the night, stop drinking fluids after about 5:00 or 6:00pm. Some experts also suggest going twice right before bed. Once before your bedtime routine, and once right before you lay down. Daily kegel exercises are another way to help relax your bladder. But if these natural remedies don’t work, see a doctor for other treatment options, which may include medications or certain procedures. They could offer you much needed relief.

It’s important to see a doctor if your symptoms become bothersome. Your healthcare provider will need to make sure you don’t have an infection, blood in your urine, or a more serious problem that could be causing your issues.

Contributors to this news report include: Julie Marks, Producer; Jamie Koczan, Editor.

Author: Ivanhoe Newswire