Local non-profits in desperate need of volunteers

Several Southwest Florida charities have a big need for volunteers this time of year.

“We always need volunteers to come in and help,” said Lisa Davis, Salvation Army volunteer coordinator.

Davis says the Salvation Army’s mission is to help those in need, but they need volunteers to help to it.

“Whatever hours that are given to us, we’ll take it. If it’s an hour or two hours,” Davis said.

Davis said volunteers are needed to help organize their food pantry, help make and serve meals, and work in their thrift stores. But she says it’s especially important to have enough volunteers on hand for hurricane season.

“We served 14,000 people between Charlotte and DeSoto counties and we were cooking, loading and driving the food out there,” Davis said.

And they’re not alone in their struggle to find volunteers.

Meals on Wheels and the Friends in Service Here of North Port (or FISH) are organizations both in need of drivers.

FISH is a non-profit that shuttles people to and from doctor’s appointments and the grocery store when they have no other way of getting around.

“We’re getting two to three new clients a week, so the ratio of available drivers to the people who need rides has never been as bad as it is right now,” said Bruce Isbell with FISH

Isbell says not having enough drivers is more than an inconvenience—it’s a health concern because if they can’t find a ride to get a client to an appointment, then they often aren’t able to go at all.

Other local non-profits say it’s harder to find volunteers in the summer after many people go back up north.

“Everybody is chasing the same number of volunteers that are available, so I think that’s an added burden. There are lots of needs for volunteers in the summer that aren’t there during the winter,” Isbell said.

“If you’re just sitting on the sofa and you’re just browsing through the TV channels, then you have a few hours that you can give up,” Davis added.

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer with FISH, visit their website here.

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer with Meals on Wheels, visit their website here.

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer with the Salvation Army, visit their website here.

Reporter: Kristi Gross

Writer: Erica Brown