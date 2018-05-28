LaBelle woman dies in Sunday crash on Palm Beach Blvd.

A 21-year-old woman died Sunday night in a crash on Palm Beach Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Taylor M. Hicks, of LaBelle, was killed in the crash that happened around 7:43 p.m. at the intersection of Palm Beach and Joel boulevards, according to the FHP.

Hicks was driving a 2016 Ford Fiesta west in the left turn lane of Palm Beach Boulevard and a 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east in the right lane of Palm Beach Boulevard approaching Joel Boulevard when the right front of the Ford hit the right side of the Chevrolet, State troopers said.

Both vehicles stopped on the grass south shoulder, State troopers said.

Hicks was pronounced dead on scene, according to State troopers. The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet were taken to Lee Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

Writer: Rachel Ravina