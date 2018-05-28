Final suspect arrested in Clewiston shooting

A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with a shooting near the Hendry Regional Medical Center, the Clewiston Police Department said Saturday.

Hiram Simpson faces charges of armed burglary, 14 counts of grand theft of a firearm, one count of grand theft, and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to police. It’s unclear if bail has been set.

“One of the firearms stolen was used in the attempted homicide case,” police said.

Simpson was one of four people arrested in connection with the shooting and are facing several-related charges, according to police. Joshua Penton, 15, Carlton Rush, 15, and Aarieoun Little, 16, have already been taken into custody.

A botched home invasion and robbery led to the shooting May 1 on the 500 block of West Aztec Avenue, according to police. The victims told police they were robbed by the suspects and were shot after a struggle took place. The victims were in stable condition.

Editor’s Note: WINK News does not normally name minors involved in crimes. An exception has been made in this case since the suspects were considered armed and dangerous by law enforcement.

Writer: Rachel Ravina